A BULAWAYO NKULUMANE WOMAN (29) assaulted her children with a cord and burnt their fingers, on a kitchen stove accusing them of theft.

A BULAWAYO NKULUMANE WOMAN (29) assaulted her children with an electric cord and burnt their fingers,on a kitchen stove accusing them of theft.
Locadia Nkomo (29) pleaded guilty to ill-treating and neglecting the minors when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja on Wednesday.
She was remanded out of custody to June 3 for sentencing.
The court heard that on April 22 at around 8am, Nkomo discovered that her children aged between seven and nine had stolen $15.
Angered by the theft, Nkomo assaulted the children with an electric cord several times before burning their fingers on a kitchen stove.
A report was made to the police, which led to her arrest.
The children were taken to hospital where they were treated for the injuries.- newsday