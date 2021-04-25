- SEVEN ZIMBABWEANS , INCLUDING A MAN FROM GWERU who murdered his wife and left their six-month-old son suckling from the corpse, have been placed on the International Police Organisation (Interpol) most wanted list for evading arrest.
- A CHINESE NATIONAL Chogwen Jia (49) axed his fellow countryman Biliang Tan (55) at work in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province on the hand.
- SPEEDING MOTORIST, Kasimogau Onisimo died after a Toyota Runex he was driving veered off the road, hit a telephone pole before overturning twice
- UK NOTTINGHAM, ZIM MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT WORKER 49 jailed for killing woman 36 through nicotine poisoning during ritual causing her "toxic trauma"
- WHICH COUNTRIES ARE ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RED LIST and what are the quarantine rules?
A CHINESE NATIONAL Chogwen Jia (49) axed his fellow countryman Biliang Tan (55) at work in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province on the hand.
The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates’ courts on Friday where Chogwen Jia (49) appeared before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini facing an attempted murder charge.
Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged that on November 30 last year and at Casterly investments in Glendale, Chogwen had a misunderstanding with his colleague Biliang Tan (55) over working conditions.
In the scuffle, Jia picked up an axe and struck Tan on the hand resulting in him sustaining a deep cut and was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and discharged. A police report was made leading to Chogwen’s arrest.
The case continues on May 7. – the standard