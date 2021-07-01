A Chinhoyi boy 7 was attacked by three pit-bull dogs in the town’s suburb of Mapako which seriously injured his face and legs.



The attack saw Samuel Phineus receive a mini-facial reconstruction through 21 stitches at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he is still being attended to.

While the boy is lucky to be alive, the attack has wiped the pockets of Tendai Phineus (39), his unemployed father.

“Since he was attacked on 17 June, we have parted ways with over US$270 for his medical bills and transportation,” said Mr Phineus. “The owner of the dogs has only offered US$60 and $1 500 and has since started giving me cold shoulders because I reported the incident to the police.”

Mr Samuel Mugari, the dogs’ owner, could not be contacted this morning as he was said to be at his Zvimba farm. The young boy was attacked while coming from her grandmother’s house which is opposite Mr Mugari’s residence. Herald.