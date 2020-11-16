- THREE Gweru City Council (GCC) employees died on the spot after a tyre burst and car crash into a tree at the 98km peg along Harare- Masvingo road.
- DIARRHOEA KILLS 13 IN BULAWAYO : -high alert for a typhoid outbreak as the city continue due to water problems.
- A COP AND A ZIM PRISONS AND Correctional Services (ZPCS) warden have been arrested for robbing an Odzi woman of US$2 000 lobola (dowry) payment.
- FOUR PEOPLE DIED AND THREE others were seriously injured in a head on collision involving a BMW X5 and a Mercedes Benz C200 about 2km from Kariba Airport this afternoon.
- SIX ARMED ROBBERS, SHOT A COP , THEN ROBBED 59 other passengers on board a Smart Express bus, of their money and valuables in Beitbridge yesterday.
A COP AND A ZIM PRISONS AND Correctional Services (ZPCS) warden have been arrested for robbing an Odzi woman of US$2 000 lobola (dowry) payment.
Stanford Hokonya (40), who is stationed at a police station in Rusape, Leonard Chimusoro, a prison guard also stationed in Rusape and their accomplice
Tinashe Mutare, last week appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture facing theft charges.
They were remanded out of custody to November 27 after their lawyers claimed that they had not been served with State papers in order for the case to kick off.
The trio is on $4 000 bail each.
State prosecutor Brian Goto said on November 2, the trio arrived at Grace Mwandiyambira’s homestead just after midnight and demanded that she handed over the money or be arrested.
Mwandiyambira told them that she was only in possession of US$2 000 which she was given as lobola and handed the money over to them.
The trio was arrested after a tip-off. – newsday