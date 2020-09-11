- A DOUBLE DECKER COLLIDED WITH ARCH BRIDGE in Frogmore Street, Bristol, just hours after a similar collision involving schoolchildren at around 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon.
- BULAWAYO CITY COUNCIL RULES OUT DRAWING UNDERGROUND WATER FROM Matsheumhlope aquifer underneath the central business district (CBD) citing technicalities as the process involves destroying some buildings.
- AFRICAN UNION (AU) SAYS 40 million weapons in the African continent are held by civilians , accounting for about 80 percent of all arms on the African continent.The African Union says removing these illegal weapons from circulation and use is, therefore, central to realising peace, security and stability in the continent
- COVID-19 RISK FROM OVERCROWDING: OUTRAGED MUM POSTS PICTURE OF PACKED ARRIVA SX84, BUS which took her daughter and other pupils from Narborough, Leicestershire, to her college.
- ZIMBABWE'S WAR VETERANS LED BY WAR VETERANS, RETIRED SOLDIERS PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA, AND VICE PRESIDENTS KEMBO MOHADI AND CHIWENGA, DEMAND PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT
A bus was left with its roof ripped off after crashing into a city centre bridge – just hours after a similar collision involving schoolchildren.
The double-decker collided with an arch in Frogmore Street, Bristol, at around 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon.
The collision ripped the entire roof off the vehicle, hours after several schoolchildren were injured when a Stagecoach bus hit a bridge in Winchester.
Eyewitnesses said there were no passengers onboard during the crash in Bristol, but the driver was left ‘shaken up’.
Paul Stoodley, 47, witnessed the Bristol crash, which happened outside the Queenshilling nightclub where he lives and works.
He said: “I saw it approach the bridge and thought ‘this is not going to go well’, but the driver carried on anyway.
“It just about got under but then it got stuck and whole roof came off.”
The bridge and surrounding roads are expected to remain closed until a structural engineer can inspect the damage. yahoo