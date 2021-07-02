- GWERU: Woman struck and killed by speeding stolen car and daughter hospitalised in serious condition
- Bulawayo Traffic cop crushed to death by Zupco bus dragged 30metres and ripped to pieces that coudn't be easily loaded into a police coffin at a roadblock along Khami road.
- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing murder of a teenager in south London.
A groom, Paul Wynn, 57, died at the altar just minutes before becoming officially married to his partner of 21 years, only having discovered he had cancer eight days before he died.Medics broke the news to Paul that the disease was in his pancreas and that it had spread to his liver and lungs. He was given between six weeks and two months to live.yahoo