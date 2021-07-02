A groom, Paul Wynn, 57, died at the altar just minutes before becoming officially married to his partner of 21 years, only having discovered he had cancer eight days before he died.

A groom, Paul Wynn, 57, died at the altar just minutes before becoming officially married to his partner of 21 years, only having discovered he had cancer eight days before he died.Medics broke the news to Paul that the disease was in his pancreas and that it had spread to his liver and lungs. He was given between six weeks and two months to live.yahoo

