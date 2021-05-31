A GUARD DIED ON THE SPOT AND 7 people were injured when a Honda CRV ran a red traffic light and collided with a 7.5 tonne UD truck at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street in Bulawayo .

- ZANU-PF slogan in preparation for the 2023 elections, "ED Pfee", has changed to "#2023 Five Million Votes ED Pfee".
- COVID: SA Ramaphosa announces a return to level 2 lockdown-harsher and more stringent measures on gatherings, after a surge of new Covid-19 infections.
- 71 YEARS AFTER CONSTRUCTION, ELITSHENI Primary School in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province will have tap water following completion of water and sanitation project by the Rotary Club of Bulawayo South in partnership Rotary Club of Amsterdam.
- A GWERU WOMAN 25 poured boiling oil over hubby then clubbed him to death with a log next door where he sought refuge after a misunderstanding over infidelity.
A security on duty at a nearby building died on the spot while seven people were injured and rushed to hospital when a Honda CRV allegedly went through a red traffic light and collided with a 7.5 tonne UD truck at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street in Bulawayo last night.
The truck dragged the Honda CRV across the street, hit the security guard and rammed into a building. The drivers of both vehicles and a woman are said to be in critical condition. Four passengers from the truck escaped with minor injuries (Pictures by Eliah Saushoma)herald