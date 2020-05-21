A HARARE MAN Emmanuel Anesu Matsika was found with a decomposing human head in December 2018-hmn wonder which party he supports?-DISCUSS!

A HARARE MAN Emmanuel Anesu Matsika was found with a decomposing human head in December 2018.

Emmanuel Anesu Matsika appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa and was indicted for trial at the High Court on June 8.

Matsika declined legal representation for his trial.

“I do not want a lawyer because I realised that most people serving the harshest sentences at Chikurubi prison were represented by State lawyers. I will be a self-actor,” Matsika said.

According to court records, sometime in 2018, Matsika approached a witch doctor identified as Boss Maki seeking spiritual intervention for some problems he claimed he was facing.

The court heard that Boss Maki told Matsika that his troubles were a result of evil spirits emanating from the underworld and that he was supposed to kill somebody to overcome the demons and become the devil himself.

It was alleged that Matsika was then advised to decapitate a human being and keep the head on his person all the time until it developed maggots as this would silence the avenging spirit of the deceased person.

He was also allegedly instructed not to wipe the weapon used in the murder until the deceased person’s spirit had been calmed.

The court heard that Matsika was troubled for three weeks because he did not have the courage to murder until December 20, 2018 when he encountered the now deceased in a very drunken state and became emboldened that he had found the perfect victim.

After allegedly killing and decapitating the man, Matsika took away the head and two days later decided to steal from people using the severed head to frighten them.

On December 22, he boarded a taxi with the decomposing head and pretended that he was going to pick up something in Belvedere, Harare.

Along the way, the court heard, Matsika scared the taxi driver with the head and seized his car before fleeing.

He was involved in an accident at the corner of Bishop Gaul Avenue and Bulawayo Road where he was apprehended by members of the public who discovered the human head. He was then arrested for murder. – dailynews