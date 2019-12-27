A heatwave forecast to sweep across Australia in coming days could escalate conditions for the nation’s bushfires, authorities fear.

Temperatures are set to hit over 40C (104F) from Friday in several bushfire-affected states including New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

There are more than 100 fires burning, with the largest to the west of Sydney.

