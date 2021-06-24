A MAZOWE gold miner, Langton Chapungu wants Grace Mugabe, evicted from his 110 Smithfields Farm in Mazowe .



Langton Chapungu was ejected from his 110 Smithfields Farm in Mazowe in 2008.

Chapungu once approached the court for similar summons and applied for a spoliation order to repossess the farm and equipment seized during the farm grab.

In the present application, Chapungu cited Grace as respondent.

The miner claimed that he was the owner of 110 Smithfields Farm registered under deed of transfer No 6758.

“The defendant (Grace) occupied my farm or caused my farm to be occupied by unknown people. The defendant went further to build a school in the farm without notice to me. Despite myself having a prospecting licence to prospect gold in the area the defendant caused some Chinese to occupy my homestead and a white man to farm on the land,” he wrote in the application.

“I issued summons under case No 8314/19, but surprising the case was withdrawn by unknown people who forged my signature, hence these summons.”

The case is still to be heard. – NewsDay