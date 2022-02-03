A MENTALLY CHALLENGED WOMAN gave birth in a toilet at Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo Zimbabwe and the baby drowned in the toilet without help from medical staff.

MENTALLY CHALLENGED WOMAN . gave birth in a toilet at Mpilo hospital and the baby drowned in the toilet without help from medical staff. Nurses, names supplied left the 21 year old woman alone. She pleaded and screamed for help as she was experiencing labour pain but she was ignored. When she couldn’t stand the pain any longer she decided to go into the toilet in the hope of relieving herself and it happened that this was the same time she gave birth and the newborn baby fell into the toilet bowl,

The baby died because of staff negligence and malpractice because the baby’s mentally challenged mum did not get the much needed assistance from Mpilo hospital nursing staff at the end of December 2021. Sibusiso Ngwenya source -Chronicle

PHOTO- The toilet in which the baby fell into and died at Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo Zimbabwe