- ZACC TERMINATES 19 ZRP DETECTIVE INVESTIGATORS
- A MENTALLY CHALLENGED WOMAN gave birth in a toilet at Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo Zimbabwe and the baby drowned in the toilet without help from medical staff.
- 'WE CANNOT CONTINUE to survive under the slavery of the opposition when we live in a liberated Zimbabwe'-ZANU PF candidate for the Chitungwiza St Mary’s Parliamentary seat, Nobert Jinkika
- ACCIDENT: 1 PERSON DIED AND 3 were seriously injured in a head-on collision along the Mvuma-Masvingo road on Wednesday.
- 'OMICRON WAS IDENTIFIED just 10 weeks ago and almost 90 million cases , more than Covid-19 in 2020'. -WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
A MENTALLY CHALLENGED WOMAN gave birth in a toilet at Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo Zimbabwe and the baby drowned in the toilet without help from medical staff.
MENTALLY CHALLENGED WOMAN . gave birth in a toilet at Mpilo hospital and the baby drowned in the toilet without help from medical staff. Nurses, names supplied left the 21 year old woman alone. She pleaded and screamed for help as she was experiencing labour pain but she was ignored. When she couldn’t stand the pain any longer she decided to go into the toilet in the hope of relieving herself and it happened that this was the same time she gave birth and the newborn baby fell into the toilet bowl,
The baby died because of staff negligence and malpractice because the baby’s mentally challenged mum did not get the much needed assistance from Mpilo hospital nursing staff at the end of December 2021. Sibusiso Ngwenya source -Chronicle
PHOTO- The toilet in which the baby fell into and died at Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo Zimbabwe