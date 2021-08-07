- Lieutenant General David Sigauke now the commander of the Zimbabwe National Army with effect from 30 July 2021.
- A Mount Darwin man 27, killed his 82-year-old granddad with an axe handle over allegations of witchcraft.
- Nationalist and freedom fighter Jane Lungile Ngwenya died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Thursday night at the age of 86.
- PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has awarded his wife, First Lady Auxillia a gold medal for her "outstanding performance in her philanthropic activities among 99 other outstanding institutions, civilians and gallant fighters of the liberation struggle.
- Archbishop of York criticises “metropolitan elites” in London for treating those proud to be English as “backwardly xenophobic”.
VILLAGERS of Kandeya in Mount Darwin were on Monday shocked after an 82-year-old man was fatally struck with an axe handle by his 27-year-old grandson over allegations of witchcraft.
Owen Kudzai Kutika was dragged to Bindura Magistrates’ Courts yesterday charged with murder.
Kutika appeared before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini and was not asked to plead to a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to August 27.
Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo alleged that on August 2 at Bruton Farm, Mount Darwin, Kutika accused his grandfather of bewitching him.
The now-deceased, who stayed alone at Kandeya village, went to his house and around 7pm, the incensed Kutika pounced on him with a wooden axe handle.
He struck him twice on the left shoulder. He tried to escape, but the charged Kutika pursued him and ordered him to give his last prayer before fatally striking him several times on the head. Tsikiso was severely injured on the occiput and he died on the spot. – newsday