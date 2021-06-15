A Mount Darwin man 36 who raped a mental patient 26 before impregnating her has been jailed 14 years.



A 36-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin man who proposed love to a 26-year-old mental patient before impregnating her has been sentenced to jail by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.

Fulton Chakupa was convicted to 14 years behind bars but the magistrate suspended two years on condition of good behavior.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that sometime in August the convict met the complainant and took advantage of her mental health by proposing love and sleeping with her on several occasions.

The matter came to light when she fell pregnant and it was established that Chakupa had raped her since she does not consent to sex due to her mental health status. – Byo24news