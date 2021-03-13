A MOUNT DARWIN MAN STRUCK his wife four times with an axe after accusing her of infidelity.



Knowledge Chimukanika has since been arrested for attempted murder after his wife Elgin Chikambeka (25) was treated and discharged at Mount Darwin hospital.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case which occurred in Muzaza village.

According to witnesses Chimukanika accused his wife of cheating and went to take an axe from his mother Esther Kambira’s homestead.

“Chimukanika suspected his wife who is a vendor at Mount Darwin market place of cheating and went to her workplace where he insulted her and threw her selling goods away,” said Netsai Motsi.

“We helped his wife to pick her goods and she went home, upon her arrival her husband who was drunk took spare keys and locked her inside before going to his mother’s place to pick an axe.”

“He came with the axe unlocked the door struck his wife three times on the four head and once on the right hand,” added the source.

It is further alleged that Chikambeka cried for help and her husband fled from the scene leaving her in a pool of blood.

The mother in law came to her rescue and rushed her to Mount Darwin hospital where she was treated and discharged.

The suspect was subsquently arrested at a nearby village where he was drinking beer. – Byo24