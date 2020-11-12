- Gvt has repossessed 15 idle mining claims under the use-it-or-lose-it-policy as part of efforts to weed out persons holding onto title for speculative purposes.
- SUPREME COURT THROWS OUT MUGABE'S COUSIN, former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo's appeal against charges of criminal abuse of office.
- 'www.newzimbabwevision.com REVEALS THE ALLEGED SOURCE OF GENIUS GINIMBI KADUNGURE (36) WEALTH'
- AS TRUMP CONTINUES TO HOLD BACK FROM 'CONCEDING ELECTORAL DEFEAT, THE WHITE HOUSE DEMANDS names of people who clapped as a departing Pentagon official left the building, having resigned after his boss was fired by Donald Trump'.
A MUTARE MAN LOST HIS VEHICLE TO two machete-wielding Zimbabweans who pounced on him last Friday.
Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa yesterday confirmed the incident to NewsDay.
He said on November 6 at around 4pm, the complainant, Marshal Jujuwa, was at Dangamvura bus terminus in Mutare when he was approached by two unknown persons who requested to hire his vehicle.
The two said they wanted him to take them to Zimunya township claiming they wanted to consult a prophet there.
At around 6pm when they were in Zimunya at a secluded place, the two produced a machete and threatened to kill Jujuwa.
They tied his legs with electric cables and gagged him with insulation tape.
The robbers then took his money and other belongings and drove off.
The complainant untied himself before making a police report.
The assailants are still on the run. – newsday