‘A MUTARE Mob attacked a woman after she snatched a baby (2) in Dangamvura’

A mob attacked a woman after she kidnapped a two-year-old baby in Dangamvura, Mutare, police said.

The 30-year-old woman who was dressed in white garments associated with an apostolic church sect allegedly snatched the baby from a house in the suburb but was seen by an alert neighbour.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police in Mutare are investigating a case of kidnapping, where a woman approximately 30 years old snatched a two-year-old minor today in Dangamvura.

“The suspect, who was clad in apostolic white garments, was noticed by an alert neighbour whilst walking away with the baby before she was attacked by members of the public.”

The unnamed woman is in police custody, Nyathi said. He warned the public against “meting out instant justice.” – zimlive