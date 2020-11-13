- HARARE'S MAIN WATER SOURCE, Lake Chivero Is one of the 10 most polluted lakes in the world, and the majority of residents in Zimbabwe’s major urban areas are drinking sewage-contaminated water due to poor management systems by local authorities,
- ACCRA. — GHANA'S FORMER PRESIDENT Jerry John Rawlings died in the capital yesterday morning.
- FALSE declarations of paraffin, Jet A1, bulk cooking oil or soya oil to evade paying import duty-9 fuel tankers impounded
- MAKORE, (56) ARRESTED OVER ritual murder of nephew, Tapiwa Makore (Jnr), and receiving the boy’s head and arms.
- MILLIONS of Zimbabweans face a health catastrophe due to a shambolic management of sewer systems by urban local authorities .
A MUTARE woman is facing murder charges after stabbing her sister’s nine-month-old baby accusing her of crying non-stop.
A MUTARE woman is facing murder charges after stabbing her sister’s nine-month-old baby accusing her of crying non-stop.
The accused Natasha Mugwenjere (32) yesterday appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi who remanded her in custody to November 23.
The court was told that Mugwenjere was a mental patient.
The State alleges that on November 9, Charlotte Muromba left her daughter in the custody of the accused.
The mother of the now-deceased had reportedly gone to fetch water at a nearby borehole.
The baby reportedly began to cry and this irritated the accused, who stabbed her twice on the chest with a knife.
When Charlotte came back, she found her baby bleeding.
They rushed her to Mutare Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. – newsday