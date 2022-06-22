- CHIBUKU Beverages has unveiled a new opaque beer brand with a banana flavour variant
- NKOMO ADVISED EX ZIPRA combatants to contribute $50 each to acquire Nitrum Investments Holdings, which owned farms and buildings.
- "WHAT CRISIS? ZIMBABWE is performing well. We have put measures in place to fight inflation, people should not panic, everything is in order, zvinhu zvese zvakarongeka (all is well)."-finance minister Mthuli Ncube.
- SOUTH AFRICA adopts multi-pronged approaches to tackle the scourge of xenophobia through community dialogues and soccer matches between foreigners and locals, among other interventions, a government official said here on Monday.
A NKAYI DOLAHALI, HLEKISA VILLAGE family in Matabeleland North Province lost 21 cattle through accidental poisoning following a breakdown in communication which resulted in a dangerous grain protectant being administered on them. The cattle were on Sunday given a tablet each of aluminum phosphide which is used for fumigating seed, stored grain and tobacco. The cattle belong to three family members, Mr Lindani Mpofu who bought the pesticide, Mr Orderly Mpofu who dosed the cattle and 97 year old Mrs Jennet Mpofu. The cattle were valued at valued at over US$8 500. The cattle were buried instead of being burnt. Chronicle.