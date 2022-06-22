A NKAYI DOLAHALI, HLEKISA VILLAGE family in Matabeleland North Province lost 21 cattle through accidental poisoning following a breakdown in communication which resulted in a dangerous grain protectant being administered on them. The cattle were on Sunday given a tablet each of aluminum phosphide which is used for fumigating seed, stored grain and tobacco. The cattle belong to three family members, Mr Lindani Mpofu who bought the pesticide, Mr Orderly Mpofu who dosed the cattle and 97 year old Mrs Jennet Mpofu. The cattle were valued at valued at over US$8 500. The cattle were buried instead of being burnt. Chronicle.