A NUDE EFFIGY OF RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin perched on top of an ornate golden toilet has been put up for auction by a group of Czech activists who plan to use the proceeds from the sale to buy and send a combat drone to Ukraine’s forces.Parodying a monarch holding an orb and sceptre, the Russian leader grips a glided toilet brush and minature washing machine pouring with what appears to be fake blood.“Naked Killers”, which also features Mr Putin’s close ally and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, was initially created to critique the Russian leader’s opulent lifestyle, and has been adorned with several different props to reflect the changing circumstance of his rule since it was unveiled last year.Indeed, previous exhibitions of the risqué statue have seen the monument to Mr Putin wield a golden toilet role.Following the discovery of Russian atrocities in Bucha, a figurine of a civilian in a plastic body bag was placed under Mr Putin’s porcelain plinth, while a golden letter “Z”, the symbol of public support for Moscow’s invasion, was strung around his neck on a chain.The latest iteration of Mr Putin sat on his gleaming throne was erected outside Prague Castle as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into the biting winter months.Activist Otakar van Gemund, who first devised the idea, said the statue had been inspired by Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his investigation into the president’s palace, which claimed Mr Putin’s toilet brushes alone cost in the region of €15,000 (£13,000).Toilet brushes, golden or otherwise, eventually became the symbol of anti-regime protests across Russia.“It is a symbol of the perversity of the Russian regime, its mafia aesthetics and totalitarian despotism,” van Gemund told reporters.The starting price has been set at €10,000 (£8,600). The auction will close on 20 December. yahoo