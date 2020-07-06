A POLICE OFFICER , Constable Cosmas Kwangwari, based at Chivhu Police Station died on the spot on Friday after he was run over by a haulage truck which had six passengers on board and was evading a roadblock at the 136-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.ble. Cosmas Kwangwari, based at Chivhu Police Station died on the spot on Friday after he was run over by a haulage truck which had six passengers on board and was evading a roadblock at the 136-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

The haulage truck driver, Wellington Mutowa (38), overtook vehicles at the roadblock 10km from Chivhu town and ran over the deceased police officer manning the checkpoint however the driver, Wellington Mutowa (38) was stopped and arrested at the next roadblock in Chivhu. – newsday