- A SENIOR Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Bulawayo, manager died on Sunday after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.
- MDC ALLIANCE LEADER, NELSON CHAMISA IN media backlash after addressing his inaugural e-rally using Shona language and failing to be inclusive. on Sunday.
- A POLICE OFFICER , Constable Cosmas Kwangwari, based at Chivhu Police Station died on the spot on Friday after he was run over by a haulage truck which had six passengers on board and was evading a roadblock at the 136-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.ble
- NELSON CHAMISA THE MDC ALLIANCE PRESIDENT, has promised to block Zimbabwe's 2023 national elections if necessary political and electoral reforms are not implemented.
- VICE PRESIDENT MOHADI SAYS, 'We got our independence from Britain, but the white man never gave us Black Natives, knowledge on how to run our economy,'... Interesting!
The haulage truck driver, Wellington Mutowa (38), overtook vehicles at the roadblock 10km from Chivhu town and ran over the deceased police officer manning the checkpoint however the driver, Wellington Mutowa (38) was stopped and arrested at the next roadblock in Chivhu. – newsday