A PROMINENT Harare medical practitioner, Dr Bilal Shah, succumbed to Covid-19 at a local hospital yesterday and was buried at Warren Hills cemetery in Harare.

Dr Shah (67) was buried within 24 hours in line with his Muslim religion.

He was admitted to a local hospital on Sunday after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Hareem Shah who described his father as a dedicated medical doctor.

She described her father as someone who loved his job, his patients and was always ready to assist.

Hareem said her father was loved by a lot of communities for his work adding that he would be greatly missed.

A Pakistani-born medical practitioner and television personality who settled in Zimbabwe after coming into the country in 1982, Dr Shah started his medical practice in 1987 and dedicated his time to work in the high-density suburbs of Harare.

He first worked at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he rotated in different specialties.

Dr Shah was also a presenter on ZBC-TV.

A service was held at Masjid Abbas in Ridgeview before his burial at Warren Hills cemetery.

Dr Shah is survived by wife Tayyba, two daughters and a son. – Herald