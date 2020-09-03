- WAR VETERANS DEMAND THAT PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA'S shelves his US$3,5 billion compensation pact with white former commercial farmers, describing the move as highly discriminatory, degrading and akin to selling out the liberation struggle.
- 83,883 CORONA VIRUS INFECTIONS in India in 24 hours, total, 67,376 deaths so far
- JACOB NGARIVHUME, ORGANISER OF THE PLANNED July 31 mass protests, has been granted $50 000 bail
- JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS MINISTER Ziyambi Ziyambi has filed for divorce saying his relationship with his wife has irretrievably broken down with no prospects of restoration.
A SHIP CARRYING 6000 CATTLE AND 43 crew from New Zealand to China capsized after losing an engine in stormy weather in the East China Sea. Only Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines has been rescued but searches for the capsized ship continue. nbcPhoto-Coast guards rescuing a Filipino man off Amami Oshima island in the East China Sea on Thursday.