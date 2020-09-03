A SHIP CARRYING 6000 CATTLE AND 43 crew from New Zealand to China capsized after losing an engine in stormy weather in the East China Sea. Only Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines has been rescued but searches for the capsized ship continue.

