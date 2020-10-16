‘A SOLDIER, Bright Shayanewako (20), stationed at Imbizo Barracks, allegedly raped a mentally challenged Bulawayo woman 22’.

Bright Shayanewako (20), who is stationed at Imbizo Barracks, allegedly forced himself on the victim on 21 August 2020 at a secluded bushy area adjacent to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport compound.

The victim’s name cannot be revealed for ethical reasons.

The State’s case is that on the day in question, between 11am and 12 noon, the accused person met his victim at Magwaza homestead.

He reportedly diverted her to a nearby bush where he removed her clothes, ordered her to lie on her back and allegedly raped her.

The court was further told that after the alleged rape, Shayanewako ordered the victim to go back home while he made his way back to Magwaza homestead.

When the complainant got home, her mother realised that her daughter was showing signs of distress while her clothes were worn improperly.

This, the court heard, prompted the mother to interrogate her before the victim narrated her ordeal.

The victim’s mother made a report at the JMN Nkomo International Airport Police base, where police initiated investigations that led to the arrest of the accused person.

The accused person appeared before the Bulawayo magistrate Mr Sheperd Munjanja who remanded him in custody to October 28.

Mr Terrence Chakabuda prosecuted while the accused person was represented by Bob Sansole of Sansole & Senda Legal Practitioners. chronicle