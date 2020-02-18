A speeding Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) car overturned along Mazowe -Mvurwi and killed one passenger on Monday.

A speeding Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) Toyota hilux vehicle overturned at the 31 kilometer peg along Mazowe -Mvurwi and killed one passenger on Monday.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

“I can confirm a fatal road accident that claimed the life of Colleta Rukwesa (85) and injured three more who are currently admitted at Mvurwi hospital,” Dhewu said.

It is alleged the unregistered ZINWA vehicle was being driven by Felix Chibanda (42) of 7650 Zimrepark Harare when he hit a pothole filled with water before veering off the road and overturning.

The injured are Takashinga John Nyamande , Pelagia Nyamande (60) and Chipo Kambarami (34).

In another case a 30 -year -old Muzarabani man was maulded and killed by a hippopotamus along Mukumbura River bank on Monday.

According to police the animal charged at Blessed Maisiri and killed him while his two colleagues fled and advised his father of the tragedy.

Police warned people to desist from going in the bushes while herding domestic animal as they risk being attacked. – Byo24new

WELCOME EVERYONE: 297,077 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 297,077 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,743 likes

24,790 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,847

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4