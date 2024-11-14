A suspected armed robbery was shot dead by a Concession based miner.

A suspected armed robber was shot dead by a Concession based miner yesterday.

The now deceased Kudzanai Zuze (35) was in company of his three accomplices who fled after the miner Chinai Chimanga opened fire.

Sources close to investigations allege the robbers first poisoned Chimanga’s dogs before gaining entry into his yard.

“The four armed suspects pounced on Chimanga’s residents and poisoned his dogs before gaining entry around 3am yesterday,” the source said.

“Chimanga who was alert armed himself with a pistol and an axe and shouted for help before firing on the robbers killing one and giving two more shots in the air to scare them and alert neighbors,” he added.

He further informed the police who attended the scene and they invited the deceased’s wife Privilege Kakomo (27) who positively identifed the deceased’s body.

Further inquiries were made and she disclosed that the deceased was in company of his accomplices all day before leaving at around 1800hrs.

A follow up was made at the accused person number two’s residence. Located was accused person’s wife Consider Nyakudya 29yrs of house number 817 Phase 4 Rujeko, Glendale. She said her husband left home on November 11 at around 1900hrs and never came back

Source – Byo24