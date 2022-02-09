- ZIMBABWE WAR VETS CHILDREN vets affiliated to Zanu PF accuse the United States (US) Embassy in Harare of using civic society organisations and opposition parties to spread its ‘neo-colonial agenda’ in the Zimbabwe.
- HYENAS in Munkula, Sezhube, Newline and Kumbudzi, in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province, killing livestock and wreaking havoc
- SOUTH Africa's Health Dept concerned by influx of Zimbabweans in Musina and Vhembe districts for treatment, especially maternity services in SA.
- THOUSANDS of cancer patients stranded as Parirenyatwa Hospital's 3radiotherapy machines broke down, 18 days ago
- FIVE Zimbabweans acquitted for illegally panning for gold in Francistown, Botswana, but jailed 1 yr for border jumping
A TROPICAL MEATS MANAGING DIRECTOR, Mutoko (29) stole a car to impress his “high-class” girlfriend.
A TROPICAL MEATS MANAGING DIRECTOR, Mutoko (29) stole a car to impress his “high-class” girlfriend.
Tinashe Nyambuya (29) of Mungate village under Chief Chinamhora appeared before magistrate Elijah Sibanda to answer to theft charges, and was denied bail.
Sibanda set February 16 as the trial date.
According to the State, Nyambuya, on January 31, visited Anesu Cheke, a managing director at Tropical Meats in Mutoko, and pretended to be a traditional healer who could protect her from being bewitched.
On February 1, Nyambuya went with Cheke to Mutemwa Mountain for a cleansing ceremony using her car.
She parked the car at the foot of the mountain and Nyambuya advised her to leave all her belongings, including car keys in the vehicle. He covered her with a piece of blanket and told her not to uncover herself until he told her to do so.
Nyambuya went down the mountain and drove away.
Cheke reported the matter to police, leading to Nyambuya’s arrest.
In court, Nyambuya told the court that he stole the car to impress his girlfriend.
‘‘Your worship, it is true that I stole the car as I wanted to impress my girlfriend called Beauty who is of high class. I went with her at Murehwa business centre,” Nyambuya said.
Nathan Mujuru appeared for the State. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe