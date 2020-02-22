‘A Twin Farm , Dromoland, Zimbabwe farmer has been arrested for shooting and injuring his two neighbours for trespassing into his property’







AN Inyathi farmer of Twin Farm in Dromoland, Zimbabwe has been arrested on charges of shooting and injuring two of his neighbours for trespassing into his property.Nhlanhla Makuyana (56), of Twin Farm in Dromoland, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Sibonginkosi Mnkandla on Thursday.

He was remanded out of custody to February 26 for continuation of trial.

The court was told that on October 29 last year at around 8am, the complainants, Thembani Nyoni and Sebastian Mayisa, who were in the company of others, were walking along a road which passes through Makuyana’s plot towards Switch Mine carrying a minerals detector and a hoe.

They allegedly met Makuyana, who was being accompanied by his brother, Thamsanga.

Makuyana allegedly cocked his gun and pointed it at the two complainants, accusing them of illegally prospecting for gold on his property.

It is the State’s case that the two tried to run away, prompting Makuyana to fire at them, hitting both.

Nyoni and Mayisa sustained serious injuries and a report made to the police, leading to Makuyana’s arrest.

Defence lawyer Abigail Masawi told the court that Makuyana fired the shots in self-defence after the complainants allegedly attempted to attack him. – newsday

WELCOME EVERYONE: 298,265 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 298,265 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,780 likes

24,828 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,854

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4





