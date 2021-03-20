- PG may not prosecute 2 Epworth boys aged 11 and 10, caught cutting off TelOne cables and with 5kgs of copper and other wires in their satchel
- PG may not prosecute 2 Epworth, aged 11 and 10, caught cutting off TelOne cables and with 5kgs of copper and other wires in their satchel.
- 'Zanu PF national youth league empowerment sec Chimombe in Attempted Rape, threesome Scandal'
- A US-based Zim man Golden Makusha Moyo (52) attacked his wife with a hammer before setting the family house on fire on Thursday morning.
- SIX GUNS WITH DELETED SERIAL NUMBERS at Gonarezhou National Park, 225 bullets recovered in Chinhoyi, two men arrested
A US-based Zim man Golden Makusha Moyo (52) attacked his wife with a hammer before setting the family house on fire on Thursday morning.
52-year-old Golden Makusha of 9600 Morning Walk Drive, Hagerstown, Maryland was flown to the burn centre at Johns Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore for injuries he sustained in the incident.
Makusha is now facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested and charged with multiple felony counts. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 52-year-old has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, first-degree arson, reckless endangerment and other offences.
Makusha’s wife who survived the attack told the police that she was in bed and woke up after Makusha started attacking her with a hammer. She told the Sheriff’s deputies that her husband then wrapped his hands around her neck and began strangling her.
She only managed to escape, after he children intervened. After escaping from the scene, she sought refuge at a neighbour’s house, until the authorities arrived.
Makusha was found unconscious on top of an overturned push mower in the garage where two vehicles were on fire. iHarare