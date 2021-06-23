- Mashonaland West Police ban machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, spears, knives and daggers over sharp increase in murder, rape, armed robbery, and assult cases
- 'A WHITE British Police officer fired an electric stun gun for 33 seconds and kicked the late Black ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson in the head as he lay on the ground'.
- Two South African soldiers arrested for smuggling 12 boxes of cigarettes worth R160 000 from Zimbabwe using an army vehicle to transport the consignment .
- COVID_19-Seven court houses Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba , Bindura, Mt. Darwin and Mutare Court closed after recording Covid-19 cases
- Chiyangwa and his two accomplices stole an excavator at Chiyangwa's Lions den plot in Shamva from Mega link Investments dismantled it and sold the parts.
‘A WHITE British Police officer fired an electric stun gun for 33 seconds and kicked the late Black ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson in the head as he lay on the ground’.
A BRITISH police officer has been convicted of the manslaughter of the former professional footballer Dalian Atkinson, after firing an electric stun gun into him for 33 seconds and kicking him twice in the head as he lay on the ground.