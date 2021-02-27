A ZIMBABWE BIKITA MAN (26) hacked his Uncle ( 70) yesterday to death with a machete, accusing him of practising witchcraft.

Tatenda Garai of Musvasva village under Chief Ziki in Bikita, stormed his uncle Kufa Mumbanda’s home at around 9pm on Wednesday, accusing him of practising witchcraft.

He was armed with a machete.

Police said Mumbanda opened the door for his nephew, leading to an altercation.

The now-deceased was hacked on the lower limb by his nephew and fell down, bleeding profusely.

Garai immediately fled from the scene.

The 70-year-old’s daughter-in-law, Fortunate Murandu (26) heard him screaming and groaning in pain and went outside, only to find him lying in a pool of blood.

She alerted other villagers who then took Mambanda to Mukore Clinic.

however, Mambanda died on his way to the health centre.

A police report was made at Mukore Police Station the following day, leading to Garai’s arrest.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson inspector Kudakwashe dhewa said the accused has been charged with murder. – newsday