‘A ZIMBABWE GWERU-BASED FLIGHT CENTRE ACADEMY, which purports to train pilots and air hostesses, among other skills is in an eye of a storm after it allegedly duped hordes of people of thousands of South African rands in fees’.

In its advert, the academy indicated that aspiring pilots had to pay R15 000 inclusive of all examinations.

Those who wanted to be trained in flight house building had to part with R2 200 while those who want to be air hostesses were asked to pay R18 000 in fees, R10 000 for accommodation and R2 000 for medical fees.

According to the advert, the course duration for air hostesses was six training weeks. All trainings are said to be conducted in South Africa. There is also a non-refundable fee of US$20.

The contact mobile number 0778065350 asking prospective students to pay US$20 as registration fee is registered in the name of William Mazango.

“All our trainings are conducted at our South African centre and partially online in Zimbabwe. It is required that an applicant holds a valid passport,” the advert read.

After NewsDay Weekender received numerous calls from people who alleged to have been defrauded, a visit was made to the school’s office at number 93, 8th Street in Gweru which was locked.

Efforts to call the school’s landline number 0542227629 hit a snag as it went unanswered.

The given academy’s website could not be opened as its account has been suspended.

Contacted for comment, Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said: “We are yet to receive formal complaints from anyone. However if anyone feels they have been duped we encourage them to approach the police- newsday