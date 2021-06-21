- A BINDURA school dropout girl 16 gave birth to triplets and her husband is 18 and unemployed.
- Unvaccinated people dominate the current Covid-19 positive cases , says Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro.
- 'A Zimbabwe Marondera Paradise Park, man 42 raped his 10-year-old step daughter on several occasions'
- ZIMBABWE KAROI COVID HOTSPOT: THREE Karoi teachers on Thursday succumbed to covid-19.
- A Zim V/Falls COP, Constable Bright Ndlovu 28 stabbed his wife 21 ten times because she would not accept a second wife.
He appeared before the court in Marondera recently where the matter was postponed to a later date.
The 42-year-old man, who resides in Marondera’s Paradise Park, but works in Harare, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before regional magistrate Ignatio Kudakwashe Mene.
The case led by Morgan Dube is that on a date unknown to the State, but sometime in 2017, the man’s wife left for work, leaving him with the 10-year-old girl at home.
The man and the girl were allegedly lying on the same bed when he raped her using protection.
From then on, the sexual assaults allegedly went on for some time as the man threatened the girl with violence if she dared report to her mother.
The girl ran away from home in February this year and narrated her ordeal to her friend.
The matter was later reported to the police. Herald