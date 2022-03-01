A ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE (ZRP) confirms that Zanu-PF are some of the 16 people arrested in connection with the assault and subsequent murder that took place when a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Kwekwe was violently disrupted on Sunday.

A ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE (ZRP) MEMO has confirmed that Zanu-PF members are part of the 16 people arrested in connection with the assault and subsequent murder that took place when a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Kwekwe was violently disrupted on Sunday.

Mboneni Ncube (30), a CCC supporter was murdered at Mbizo 4 shopping Centre while dozens others were badly injured when a mob comprising of Zanu-PF thugs descended on a rally which was being addressed by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. Some Zanu-PF supporters tried to deny their colleagues had a hand in the violent attack.

But a police memo has exposed four of the ruling party members as suspects in the case.They allegedly used stones, iron bars and machetes to plunk the opposition supporters. The accused Zanu-PF members are, Edmore Shoshera (30), Albert Maketo Tembo (29), Sydney Samanyai (29) and Percy Mukwaturi (38).The incident happened while Chamisa was addressing thousands of his supporters at a star rally ahead of the March 26 by-election.Allegations are that, “at around 1400 hours, whilst Nelson Chamisa was addressing the gathering, suspected Zanu-PF youths wearing yellow T-shirts infiltrated the meeting which was held in an open space and one of them threw a stone into the gathering and ran away.“Towards the end of Nelson Chamisa‘s address, suspected Zanu-PF youths intercepted people in CCC T-shirts who were walking to the rally and threw stones on them. The skirmishes, about 400 metres from the venue, resulted in the deceased being stabbed thrice with a sharp object on the back and died whilst admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.“The injured are admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital and Topomasi Hospital in a serious condition namely Wilson Maseko (28) NR: Unknown of 13611/1 Extension, Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained cuts on the head, Isaac Chagonda (50) NR 63-783150K 27 of 11511/9 Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained a deep cut on the back, Vincent Sithole (28) NR: 53-2880964Q13 of 679/9 Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained cut on the back, Onias Mavhaya (37) NR unknown of 13366/1 Extension Mbizo, Kwekwe- he suffered two broken ribs, Mutwetwa Mudzengi (73) NR unknown of 1205/16 Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained dislocated hip and Langton Dube (60) NR unknown of 2644/9 Mbizo, Kwekwe who sustained head injuries. Also injured was Justice Chakanetsa (36) NR 47-179313L37 of ZRP Main Camp, Kwekwe- he sustained swollen hands.“During the clashes, three motor vehicles were damaged, a blue Honda Fit registration number AEQ6375, owned by Tinevimbo Zhou NR 26-128168D26 of 25553/12 Mbizo Kwekwe (damaged rear screen), a white Mitsubishi Canter truck with no registration plates and owner not yet known (had all 6 tyres deflated), and a Toyota Vios registration number AET 0792 owned by Emma Nyika NR 63-112466R32 aged 42 of 7845/1 Mbizo, Kwekwe (rear left window damaged). The vehicles were parked at the shopping centre some 200 metres from the venue,” read the police memo.The European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen called on Zimbabwe’s government to arrest and prosecute the killers.He called the killing “a heinous act of political violence which has to be condemned.”“Those responsible need to be brought to justice and a level playing field for campaigning must be guaranteed. Sincere condolences for the loss of life and a speedy recovery to victims,” the diplomat wrote on Twitter.Commenting about the incident, Chamisa tweeted yesterday: “And this is what Zanu PF intruders did to us. They were so angry because of the huge turnout at our rally. They unleashed violence using stones, machetes and iron bars.” Nehanda Radio