A ZIMBABWEAN BEITBRIDGE MAN KILLED HIS three-year-old step daughter because she was crying when he wanted to catch some sleep .

A ZIMBABWEAN BEITBRIDGE MAN KILLED HIS three-year-old step daughter to death because she was crying when he wanted to catch some sleep .

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena yesterday confirmed that Mulaleli Sibanda had been nabbed.

Sibanda sneaked out of hospital and went into hiding soon after staff at Beitbridge District Hospital pronounced the victim, Charmaine Moyo dead on arrival.

“He is currently detained under guard at the Beitbridge District Hospital. He was arrested in Mberengwa and investigations are ongoing. He is expected in court soon,” Mangena said.

On Wednesday last week, Sibanda was sleeping with his wife Phathisiwe Dube and the now-deceased Charmaine when she started crying.

He woke up in rage, punched and kicked the toddler until she bled from the mouth, ears and nose.

Sibanda then escorted the child and her mother to hospital, but later disappeared.

He is also alleged to be a wanted man in Mberengwa for other crimes. byo 24