A Zimbabwean Munashe Chikomba (22) appeared at York Crown in UK court for holding up store carrying knife and hammer

MUNASHE Chikomba (22) appeared at York Crown Court via video link on Monday when he admitted attempted robbery, possessing an offensive weapon, and carrying a knife.
The raid occurred at Summerbridge Stores, a village outlet on Main Street, on March 27.
Chikomba’s lawyer, Khadmin Al’Hassan said it was “very bizarre” that his “softly-spoken” client should commit such an act and asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, said: “He’s never been in trouble before – it’s a bizarre thing to do.”
The judge agreed to adjourn sentence for a probation report but warned Chikomba “not to read (anything) into this adjournment” because “this is a serious matter”.
Chikomba, of Cardigan Road, Headingley, Leeds, was remanded in custody until sentence on June 2 after pleading guilty to attempting to rob a named male shop worker, two counts of carrying an offensive weapon and one count of having a bladed article in a public place. – Harrogate Advertiser