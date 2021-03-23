A ZIMBABWEAN woman murdered a newborn baby in a bowl of hot water then buried him in a plastic bag in a shallow grave.

She was employed as a maid in Hartbeesportdam in South Africa’s North West province allegedly killed her newborn baby boy by submerging him in boiling water soon after giving birth, before burying the body in a shallow grave.

The suspect identified as Wendy Tapiwa Kamwoto (29) gave birth at her house in Sunway in Rietfontein on March 12.

The matter came to light on Friday after Kamwoto confided in a friend about the incident, leading to her arrest.

North West provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani yesterday confirmed the incident.

She said the suspect had since appeared in court facing a murder charge.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect, who is a Zimbabwean placed the newborn baby in boiling water, then wrapped the baby in a plastic bag before burying the body in a shallow grave,” said Lt-Col Funani.

“The suspect later confided in her friend about the incident, who then alerted the police leading to her arrest.”

Lt-Col Funani said police found the baby in a shallow grave at a nearby field.

She said the motive behind the alleged murder is not known.

Lt-Col Funani said Kamwoto appeared at the Brits Magistrate’s Court facing a murder charge and she was remanded in custody to May 14.

Allegations against Kamwoto are that she was alone at her home when she gave birth to the baby boy.

It is further alleged that she placed the newborn in a bowl containing boiling water, leading to his death.

She then wrapped the baby using a plastic bag and buried the body in a shallow grave at a nearby field.

“Soon after committing the offence, the suspect allegedly confided to a friend about what she had done and that the reason was because she didn’t want a baby,” said Lt-Col Funani.

“Unable to keep such a secret, the friend alerted us.”

Lt-Col Funani said police officers then went to Kamwoto’s place of residence where the suspect led them to where the baby’s body was buried in a shallow grave.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with murder and she appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody to May 14 pending application for bail,” said Lt -Col Funani.

Last year in June, another 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman based in KwaZulu Natal Province in South Africa was arrested for allegedly killing her six-year-old daughter.

Fungai Nyamadzawo, allegedly killed her daughter Alexia Nyamadzawo, who was a Grade One pupil at Umhlali Preparatory School in KwaZulu Natal.

She then made a false report to the police purporting that the daughter was kidnapped by a man who snatched the girl from the back of her vehicle before fleeing.

The body of the missing child was later found in a sugar cane field in Riet Valley following a search by police.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Nyamadzawo on allegations of murdering her daughter.

Nyamadzawo has since appeared before the Umhlali regional magistrate’s court facing murder, defeating the ends of justice. Herald.