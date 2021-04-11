- HANGING TREEE: Where British settlers hung nine Ndebele warriors more than 100 years ago at the height of the Umvukela (Matabeleland uprisings) in 1896-7, along JMN Nkomo Street between Connaught Avenue and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue, is a national monument as it symbolises both subjugation and resistance to colonialism by the Zimabwe’s citizens.
- 300 Cowdray Park opposition members mostly defectors from MDC-Alliance joined Zanu-PF during yesterday’s meeting
- Borrowdale road and Harare Drive traffic lights hit-and-run driver arrested after a recording of the incident went viral on social media.
- Financial institutions have grouped under the Bankers Association and resolved not to accept the state-issued 99-year farm leases.
- OPPOSITION party Zapu says it will this week write to Parliament seeking to recall its former members, who are now part of the ruling Zanu-PF.
A Zvishavane couple, who connived to rape husband Benson Moyo (26)’s niece 9, jailed 15 years after being jointly convicted of rape.
Benson Moyo (26) and wife Tafadzwa Moyo, whose ages were not given in state papers, both from Chipikiri village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane, colluded to rape the complainant, who is a niece of Benson after she was left in their custody.
Gweru regional magistrate Pathekile Msipa convicted the duo after a full trial and sentenced them to 17 years before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour.
The couple, who kept on changing their defence during cross, examination, had denied the charges saying they were not at home when the offence was committed. But Msipa said the two’s line of defence was not credible before finding them guilty of the crime. – the standard