- ZACC TERMINATES 19 ZRP DETECTIVE INVESTIGATORS
- A MENTALLY CHALLENGED WOMAN gave birth in a toilet at Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo Zimbabwe and the baby drowned in the toilet without help from medical staff.
- 'WE CANNOT CONTINUE to survive under the slavery of the opposition when we live in a liberated Zimbabwe'-ZANU PF candidate for the Chitungwiza St Mary’s Parliamentary seat, Nobert Jinkika
- ACCIDENT: 1 PERSON DIED AND 3 were seriously injured in a head-on collision along the Mvuma-Masvingo road on Wednesday.
- 'OMICRON WAS IDENTIFIED just 10 weeks ago and almost 90 million cases , more than Covid-19 in 2020'. -WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
ACCIDENT: 1 PERSON DIED AND 3 were seriously injured in a head-on collision along the Mvuma-Masvingo road on Wednesday.
ACCIDENT: 1 PERSON DIED AND 3 were seriously injured in a head-on collision along the Mvuma-Masvingo road on Wednesday.
A haulage truck avoided hitting a pedestrian and encroached into the lane of an on-coming Honda Fit resulting in the collision.
Confirming the accident, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Simba Jona, who died upon admission at Mvuma Hospital was driving a Honda Fit with three other passengers on board.The three sustained injuries and are said to be out of danger.
“The driver of the Honda Fit, Simba Jona was heading towards Masvingo from Mvuma with three passengers on board and upon approaching the 198 km peg he had a head on collision with a haulage truck,” Mahoko said.
Confirming the accident, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Simba Jona, who died upon admission at Mvuma Hospital was driving a Honda Fit with three other passengers on board. newsday