ACCIDENT-A Cross Country haulage truck lost engine power and brakes, and crashed on a steep curves at Forbes Border this morning.

Police officers were quickly deployed to control traffic as the wreckage had blocked the road.

“I was ascending the steep curves when the engine suddenly switched off. The breaking system subsequently failed, the truck started reversing down the steep curves and the trailer overturned,” he said.

The truck was loaded with 50kg bags of sodium palmimate. – manicapost

