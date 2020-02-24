ACCIDENT: A Kombi was swept away by flooded river in Mbire Mashonaland Central Province while driving across the flooded Karai river this morning

JUST IN: Kombi swept by flooded river in Mbire. The kombi was swept away while trying to cross the flooded Karai river this morning

By Daniel Chigunwe Herald ReporterPassengers in commuter omnibus travelling to Chitsunga in Mbire were lucky to escape death after the kombi was swept away by the strong current after attempting to cross the flooded Karai river.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Development Coodinator Mr Cosmas Chiringa confirmed the incident.

“I have just received a report this morning that a kombi was swept away but no fatalities were recorded. I am also told that those who suffered minor injuries were treated at Chirunya clinic,” said Mr Chiringa.

The Kombi was dragged by the raging waters for about 40 metres.

byo24

