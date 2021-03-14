ACTOR Menzi Ngubane known for his iconic roles on Generations, Yizo-Yizo and Isibaya has died.









Various news outlets including SABC news have confirmed the sad passing of Ngubane this evening, the 13th of March.

If you grew up watching the popular TV soap Generations, then you would definitely remember Menzi Ngubane. The veteran actor starred as ‘Sibusiso Dlomo’, a popular villain both loved and hated by many between 2003 and 2014.

In addition to Generations, he also starred in Yizo Yizo and Gold Diggers. His recent big-name role saw him featuring as ‘Judas’ in ‘Isibaya’. He also starred in a movie alongside Hollywood’s Samuel L. Jackson, called ‘In My Country’, back in 2004.

In late 2018, East Coast Radio’s Damon Beard had an opportunity to interview the legendary actor who shared intimate details over his battle with kidney failure.

Back in 2004, he was diagnosed with kidney failure and was on the list for a kidney transplant. During the time, there was a lot going on in his life, and he had to juggle it all. Sunday mail





