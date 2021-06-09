Adelaide Chikunguru replaces Mnangagwa’s niece Helliate Rushwaya, as the ZBC substantive Chief Executive Officer with effect from today.

- MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa demanded compensation for party activists Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere, who spent 8 years at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for a murder charge which was quashed by the Supreme Court last week
- A Guruve Zimbabwe poisoned his girlfriend's well, a bucket of maize-meal, five minors, two adults after she greeted her ex-boyfriend.
- Under-30s set record-breaking day Covid-19 jab bookings, 100,000 bookings an hour between 07:00 and midday,
- A driver who was sacked after he was seen drinking in a social club while off work through illness has won his case at an employment tribunal.
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has appointed Ms Adelaide Chikunguru as the substantive Chief Executive Officer with effect from today.
Ms Chikunguru’s appointment was announced by the ZBC board chairperson, Dr Josaya Tayi, at Pockets Hill Studios in Highlands, Harare.
Ms Chikunguru was the Group Corporate Communications Executive at Tongaat Hulett.
She takes over from Ms Helliate Rushwaya, who has been acting in the position for the past 13 months.
Ms Chikunguru is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours degree and a Masters in Media and Society Studies. – Zbc