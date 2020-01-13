Afro-soul vocalist Mlindo was in a terrible car accident in KwaZulu Natal yesterday, which overturned his black Mercedes-Benz

Afro-soul vocalist Mlindo The Vocalist has been involved in yet another terrible car accident. It apparently happened in KwaZulu Natal yesterday, as pictures showed his black Mercedes-Benz van overturned.

His manager Nyiko Bilankulu confirmed Mlindo was in an accident but wasn’t injured. “He is okay and we can confirm the car was badly damaged and it’s probably a write-off. It was our car that we used for his touring trips.” This accident comes just a month after the singer nearly died when he was involved in another accident in Durban. Bilankulu said the singer wasn’t badly injured and would be discharged from hospital in a day or two.

Mlindo, whose real name is Lindokuhle Magedezi, said on social media he and his team were involved in a crash after their performance at 529 Social in Morningside in Durban on Friday. He asked for his fans to pray for him. His manager said of that incident:

“We were together in the car but I wasn’t injured. Doctors just checked me and I was released the same day. As for Mlindo, his fans should rest assured he will be on stage soon”.

The singer gained nationwide fame when his single Amablesser from his debut album Emakhaya, became an instant hit.

He has since released hot singles such as Bamthathile with DJ and producer Sun-El Musician, as well as Macala, Imoto and Egoli featuring Sjava. This year, he earned nominations in the best newcomer, best produced album and best Afro pop album categories at the Samas.-Daily Sun

