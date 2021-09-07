AFTER 91million covid-19 vaccination jabs, Britain faces fears of a winter lockdown as Downing Street warns they were willing to take “further steps if necessary” to tackle Covid.



It comes after Boris Johnson planned to extend “draconian” Covid rules for another six months.

On Monday, No10 said the UK remains one of the most “open societies” in Europe in a new statement.

This has been possible because of the success of the vaccine rollout which has seen more than 91million jabs administered across the country.

However, the PM’s spokesperson said the government has been “carefully monitoring” the spread of Covid and they wouldn’t heistate to take “further steps” to combat the killer virus.

The PM’s spokesperson said on Monday: “With regards to what comes next we need to carefully monitor the situation.

“As a responsible government, we retain the ability to take further steps if necessary but it is thanks to significant defences of vaccination programme that we are able to be one of the most open societies in Europe.

“And we will continue to push forward with vaccination programmes and that remains the case.”

It comes after the government confirmed plans to renew some temporary powers under the 2020 Coronavirus Act. Evening Standard