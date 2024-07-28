- Bulawayo fire brigade attended emergency without water as US$350 000 home went up in smoke in Surburbs area.
- BULAWAYO City Council has suspended water supply to Western Suburbs supplied by the Magwegwe Reservoir and other areas until Sunday.
- SADC leaders to be shielded from Zimbabwe's daily electricity cuts in August 2024
- TM Pick and Pay Zimbabwe's MD faces allegations of racism, externalisation of funds and unfair salary practices negatively affecting local employees.
Alphabet Chikozho, the Chikozho bus services operator shoots himself dead.
Alphabet Chikozho, the Chikozho bus operator, shot himself dead at a layby on the Zvishavane-Masvingo highway.
On Wednesday afternoon Chikozho, 60, is suspected to have taken his own life by shooting himself.
The tragic news was confirmed by Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, a spokesperson for the Midlands provincial police.
Chikozho, who ran the popular Chikozho Bus Services, also owned a fleet of haulage trucks and several retail shops in and around Zvishavane. Inspector Mahoko reported that Chikozho had informed his wife of his suicidal intentions the previous evening, but she was unable to prevent the tragedy.
On the day of his death, Chikozho drove his Toyota Hilux from his home, telling his wife he was heading to their rural property in Chivi. His body was discovered around midday in his car, parked at a layby approximately 10 kilometers from Zvishavane. A revolver, loaded with five rounds of ammunition, was found on his lap, with one spent cartridge in the vehicle and blood clots on his mouth.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. His body has been taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for a post-mortem.
Source – The Chronicle