- MDC-T LEADER MWONZORA ORDERS MDC T MPs to cease chanting slogans that denigrate Mnangagwa and instead, engage Zanu-PF on meaningful national issues respectfully as adults through constructive debate
- Pfizer warns EU to back down on Covid vaccine threats to UK after EU , threats to block the export of vaccines into UK, because EU “heavily” depends on UK for vital ingredients.
- THE late Vice-Presiden Joshua Nkomo's son Sibangilizwe nominated to contest for the opposition Zapu presidency.
- 'A MALE UK Warwickshire , West Midlands cop convicted of assaulting a woman has been spared prison, sparking criticism from a leading MP that the “system fails women and protects men'.
- AMAZON DRIVER QUITS , after installation of new AI-truck cameras that sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt
