AMERICA BURNS AS BLACKS FIGHT SYSTEMIC RACISM, see photos as protests spread across US over George Floyd death.

Three nights of violent protests have left the US in flames after a now fired -ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of an unarmed Black man , George Floyd who couldn’t breathe.

On Friday afternoon, Taylor Swift ictured here with Trump, tweeted directly at Donald Trump to criticize him for his tweet encouraging police officers to shoot protestors should they begin looting. Her tweet got more than one million likes in less than five hours and became her most-liked tweet ever.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?,” she wrote. “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November @realdonaldtrump.”

16:33 – 29 May 2020

Twitter placed a public notice on Trump’s tweet, saying the tweet’s content “violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.”

The world must wake up to systemic racism in place worldwide, disproportionate killing of blacks especially by the US police, inequalities and discrimination now. It does not matter how much fire power and weapons, any system has, but when its time, a people will rise up against an oppressive system and uproot it by sheer will power , unity, and no weapons.

Blacks must realise that, if we are seeing this in the twenty first century in US, what hope do your children have . There is no excuse for this generation to sit back and do nothing. There is need to stand up and be counted, stand in absolute defiance to the racist system or else our children and descendants will never forgive this generation for doing nothing to fight for equality of all races. There is no excuse for accepting such horrors, the racist, system must be dismantled now!

Our forefathers were forcefully brought to America, chained, enslaved and subjected to all sorts of horrors by the system, hundreds of years ago. Today, we cannot continue to live under the same horrors.

Our forefathers fought the system, not through guns, but united and dismantled the racist system using the law and pushing for slave abolition, where Britain abolished slavery throughout its empire by the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 (with the notable exception of India), the French colonies re-abolished it in 1848 and the U.S. abolished slavery in 1865 with the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

This is not the time for the people to back down but instead to unite, avoid, looting violence , stand up and be counted, dismantle the oppressive systems, fight for equality of all races, equal opportunities for all and reshape global thinking.

The future of all our children, races and descendants depends on whether or not we fight for their future now or we accept this oppression.

ITS NOT A CRIME TO BE BLACK, BUT RACIST SYSTEMS are there to oppress Blacks and keep them down,..wake up people, fight the power now!





Sibusiso Ngwenya

Picture `-ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Kellie Chauvin, the wife of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has filed for a dissolution of marriage, according to a CNN report.

