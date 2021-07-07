An 18-year-old woman stabbed her father 44 while rescuing her mum 36 from his attacks for her menstrual cycle and failing to fulfill her conjugal obligations.



An 18-year-old woman from Rusike, Marondera, was arrested today after she allegedly stabbed her father twice while trying to rescue her mother from his attacks for failing to fulfill her conjugal obligations.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2:30am today in Rusike Phase 3 when Wadson Chatida (44) arrived home and demanded sex from his wife Prisca Chatida (36).

Prisca reportedly informed Wadson that she could not fulfil his desires since she was on her menstrual cycle, a development which did not go down well with him and he started assaulting her.

Prisca started screaming and the noise attracted their two daughters who rushed to the bedroom in an attempt to rescue their mother.

It is alleged that Prisca managed to escape to the kitchen, but Wadson pursued her and continued to assault her while their two daughters were trying to restrain them.

It is alleged that after all efforts to rescue their mother had hit a snag, one of the daughters, Winnet, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her father in the abdomen and on the right shoulder.

She seriously injured him. Wadson is now battling for his life while admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, while Winnet is in police custody. Herald