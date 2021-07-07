- POLICE released names of 15 of the 21 people who died in an accident at the 61-kilometre peg along the Masvingo- Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre.
- An 18-year-old woman stabbed her father 44 while rescuing her mum 36 from his attacks for her menstrual cycle and failing to fulfill her conjugal obligations.
- VP and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga's barrs girls under 16 years from accessing contraceptives.
- Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti says the introduction of the new $50 note is criminal and will fuel inflation.
- Zuma says he is not afraid of being jailed since he had been imprisoned 10 years on Robben Island by the apartheid regime
An 18-year-old woman from Rusike, Marondera, was arrested today after she allegedly stabbed her father twice while trying to rescue her mother from his attacks for failing to fulfill her conjugal obligations.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 2:30am today in Rusike Phase 3 when Wadson Chatida (44) arrived home and demanded sex from his wife Prisca Chatida (36).
Prisca reportedly informed Wadson that she could not fulfil his desires since she was on her menstrual cycle, a development which did not go down well with him and he started assaulting her.
Prisca started screaming and the noise attracted their two daughters who rushed to the bedroom in an attempt to rescue their mother.
It is alleged that Prisca managed to escape to the kitchen, but Wadson pursued her and continued to assault her while their two daughters were trying to restrain them.
It is alleged that after all efforts to rescue their mother had hit a snag, one of the daughters, Winnet, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her father in the abdomen and on the right shoulder.
She seriously injured him. Wadson is now battling for his life while admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, while Winnet is in police custody. Herald