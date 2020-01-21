AN army camp commandant, Luxwell Ngara (51) responsible for the maintenance of the Defence House, arrested by Zacc charged with fraud.

AN army camp commandant, who was responsible for the maintenance of the Defence House, is expected to appear in court on allegations of manufacturing fake payment invoices for cleaning services that were not rendered, which saw the Ministry of Defence losing $306 135 in the process.

Luxwell Ngara (51)is expected to appear at the Harare magistrates court charged with fraud.

He is alleged to have teamed up with three accounts officers from the same ministry- Danison Muvandi, who is on the run, Peter Muchakazi and Kunofiwa Mervyn Madondo, who have since appeared in court on similar allegations-and raised invoices towards payment of non-existent cleaning services to Maids on Wheels Private Limited.

Ngara was arrested by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission. herald

WELCOME EVERYONE: 289,612 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 289,612 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,588 likes

24,630 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,826

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/video