AN ESIGODINI MAN ( 24) allegedly raped his neighbour’s wife over a debt (R50 ) owed by her husband.

The man from Ntabenende area in Esigodini who cannot be named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a rape charge. He was remanded in custody to October 19.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said the man raped the complainant on August 14 at around 9PM after he found her alone at her house.

“On 14 August at around 7PM the accused person went to the complainant’s homestead looking for her husband as he owed him R50 which he had promised to have paid during the previous month. The complainant advised the accused person that her husband was not around as he had travelled to visit some relatives,” she said.

“At around 9PM, the accused person returned to the complainant’s homestead while drunk and demanded to see her husband. The complainant indicated that he was not around but the accused person refused to accept the excuse and started demanding his money from the complainant. The complainant pointed out that she didn’t have the money and advised the accused person to leave and return when her husband was back.”

Miss Mahachi said the accused person refused to leave and forced his way into the complainant’s house.

He allegedly said he would remain there until he received his money. She said the complainant ordered the accused person to get out but he grabbed her and pushed her onto the bed and raped her.

Miss Mahachi said after committing the offence, the accused person told the complainant that she had paid up her husband’s debt and he left the house. She said the complainant rushed to a neighbour’s house and narrated what had happened.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in the arrest of the accused person. chronicle